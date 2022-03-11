Aterian (NASDAQ:ATER) PT Lowered to $4.50 at Alliance Global Partners

Aterian (NASDAQ:ATER – Get Rating) had its price target dropped by analysts at Alliance Global Partners from $9.00 to $4.50 in a report issued on Friday, The Fly reports. Alliance Global Partners’ target price indicates a potential upside of 93.13% from the company’s current price.

Several other research analysts have also issued reports on ATER. Zacks Investment Research lowered Aterian from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. BTIG Research lowered their price objective on Aterian from $9.00 to $5.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, DA Davidson lowered their price objective on Aterian from $14.00 to $7.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $13.50.

Shares of ATER traded down $0.23 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $2.33. The stock had a trading volume of 128,441 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,734,099. Aterian has a 12 month low of $2.18 and a 12 month high of $38.80. The stock has a market capitalization of $124.72 million, a PE ratio of -0.31 and a beta of 2.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a current ratio of 1.97. The company’s 50-day moving average is $3.27 and its two-hundred day moving average is $5.75.

Aterian (NASDAQ:ATER – Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, March 8th. The company reported ($0.11) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.31) by $0.20. Aterian had a negative return on equity of 49.11% and a negative net margin of 94.74%. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($0.33) earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Aterian will post -0.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Aterian news, CRO Tomer Pascal sold 103,737 shares of Aterian stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.16, for a total transaction of $431,545.92. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Arturo Rodriguez sold 94,152 shares of Aterian stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.16, for a total transaction of $391,672.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 285,176 shares of company stock valued at $1,186,332 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 4.80% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Hudson Bay Capital Management LP raised its holdings in shares of Aterian by 327.3% in the 3rd quarter. Hudson Bay Capital Management LP now owns 3,347,184 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,709,000 after purchasing an additional 2,563,883 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Aterian by 18.5% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,833,525 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,535,000 after purchasing an additional 285,651 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Aterian in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $12,265,000. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. raised its holdings in Aterian by 183.1% during the 3rd quarter. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. now owns 754,886 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,175,000 after acquiring an additional 488,219 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Aterian by 41.9% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 584,904 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,403,000 after acquiring an additional 172,652 shares during the period. 24.29% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Aterian, Inc is a technology enabled consumer products company. The company’s brands include hOme, Vremi, Xtava and RIF6. Its product categories include home and kitchen appliances, kitchenware, environmental appliances, beauty related products and consumer electronics. The company was founded by Yaniv Sarig Zion in 2014 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

