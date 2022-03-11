Aterian (NASDAQ:ATER) Rating Lowered to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Aterian (NASDAQ:ATER – Get Rating) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report issued on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Aterian Inc. is a technology-enabled consumer products platform which builds, acquires and partners with e-commerce brands by harnessing proprietary software and an agile supply chain to create selling consumer products. Aterian Inc., formerly known as Mohawk Group Holdings Inc., is based in NEW YORK. “

A number of other brokerages also recently weighed in on ATER. Alliance Global Partners dropped their price objective on Aterian from $13.00 to $9.00 in a research report on Friday, February 11th. BTIG Research lowered their price target on Aterian from $9.00 to $5.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. Finally, DA Davidson lowered their price target on Aterian from $14.00 to $7.00 in a report on Wednesday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Aterian presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $14.25.

Shares of Aterian stock opened at $2.56 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $137.03 million, a P/E ratio of -0.34 and a beta of 2.78. The company has a current ratio of 1.97, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. Aterian has a 12 month low of $2.18 and a 12 month high of $38.80. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $3.27 and its 200-day moving average price is $5.75.

Aterian (NASDAQ:ATER – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 8th. The company reported ($0.11) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.31) by $0.20. Aterian had a negative return on equity of 49.11% and a negative net margin of 94.74%. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.33) EPS. Analysts forecast that Aterian will post -0.76 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, insider Joseph A. Risico sold 87,287 shares of Aterian stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.16, for a total transaction of $363,113.92. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Arturo Rodriguez sold 94,152 shares of Aterian stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.16, for a total value of $391,672.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 285,176 shares of company stock valued at $1,186,332. Company insiders own 4.80% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. purchased a new position in Aterian during the third quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Royal Bank of Canada purchased a new stake in shares of Aterian in the second quarter valued at approximately $65,000. Citigroup Inc. increased its position in shares of Aterian by 96.9% in the third quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 4,697 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,000 after buying an additional 2,312 shares in the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY purchased a new stake in shares of Aterian in the third quarter valued at approximately $77,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. purchased a new stake in shares of Aterian in the second quarter valued at approximately $112,000. Institutional investors own 24.29% of the company’s stock.

About Aterian (Get Rating)

Aterian, Inc is a technology enabled consumer products company. The company’s brands include hOme, Vremi, Xtava and RIF6. Its product categories include home and kitchen appliances, kitchenware, environmental appliances, beauty related products and consumer electronics. The company was founded by Yaniv Sarig Zion in 2014 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

