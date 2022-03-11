Atlantic Capital Bancshares (NASDAQ:ACBI) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Atlantic Capital Bancshares (NASDAQ:ACBI – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Thursday. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the bank’s stock.

Several other research analysts also recently issued reports on the company. Raymond James raised Atlantic Capital Bancshares from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $28.00 to $32.50 in a report on Thursday, December 16th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Atlantic Capital Bancshares from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 15th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $28.31.

Get Atlantic Capital Bancshares alerts:

Shares of ACBI opened at $32.34 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $656.66 million, a P/E ratio of 13.20 and a beta of 0.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 0.87 and a quick ratio of 0.87. Atlantic Capital Bancshares has a one year low of $20.74 and a one year high of $33.68. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $31.40 and its 200-day simple moving average is $28.53.

Atlantic Capital Bancshares (NASDAQ:ACBI – Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Monday, January 24th. The bank reported $0.57 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $29.83 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $29.10 million. Atlantic Capital Bancshares had a return on equity of 14.23% and a net margin of 40.79%. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.48 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Atlantic Capital Bancshares will post 2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Versor Investments LP acquired a new position in shares of Atlantic Capital Bancshares during the 3rd quarter worth about $29,097,000. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of Atlantic Capital Bancshares by 516.0% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 394,563 shares of the bank’s stock worth $10,452,000 after buying an additional 330,513 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its stake in shares of Atlantic Capital Bancshares by 2,081.3% during the 3rd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 235,575 shares of the bank’s stock worth $6,240,000 after buying an additional 224,775 shares during the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund acquired a new position in shares of Atlantic Capital Bancshares during the 3rd quarter worth about $4,575,000. Finally, Balyasny Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Atlantic Capital Bancshares during the 3rd quarter worth about $4,393,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.85% of the company’s stock.

About Atlantic Capital Bancshares (Get Rating)

Atlantic Capital Bancshares, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of commercial banking services. The company offers an array of credit, treasury management, and deposit products and services. It also provides capital markets, mortgage banking, and electronic banking services to its corporate, business, and individual clients.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Atlantic Capital Bancshares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Atlantic Capital Bancshares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.