AT&T (NYSE:T) Issues FY 2023 Earnings Guidance

AT&T (NYSE:T – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY 2023 earnings guidance on Friday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $2.500-$2.600 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $3.220. The company issued revenue guidance of -.AT&T also updated its FY 2022 guidance to $2.420-$2.460 EPS.

Shares of AT&T stock remained flat at $$23.19 during trading on Friday. 54,448,602 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 57,127,816. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $24.86 and its 200 day simple moving average is $25.31. The stock has a market cap of $165.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.40, a PEG ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 0.68. The company has a quick ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83. AT&T has a 1-year low of $22.02 and a 1-year high of $33.88.

AT&T (NYSE:T – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 26th. The technology company reported $0.78 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.02. AT&T had a net margin of 11.89% and a return on equity of 13.50%. The firm had revenue of $40.96 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $40.75 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.75 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 10.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts predict that AT&T will post 3.08 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 1st. Investors of record on Monday, January 10th were given a dividend of $0.52 per share. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.97%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, January 7th. AT&T’s payout ratio is presently 75.36%.

A number of analysts have issued reports on T shares. Cowen reduced their target price on shares of AT&T from $33.00 to $29.00 and set a market perform rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 27th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on shares of AT&T from $37.00 to $30.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 27th. Raymond James reduced their price objective on shares of AT&T from $33.00 to $32.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 10th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on shares of AT&T from $27.00 to $26.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 27th. Finally, Citigroup reduced their price objective on shares of AT&T from $31.00 to $29.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, December 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, AT&T presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $29.43.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. NewEdge Advisors LLC lifted its position in AT&T by 101.4% during the 4th quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 268,550 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $6,606,000 after purchasing an additional 135,213 shares during the period. Benchmark Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in AT&T during the 4th quarter valued at about $251,000. Zullo Investment Group Inc. acquired a new position in AT&T during the 4th quarter valued at about $83,000. Ulland Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in AT&T during the 4th quarter valued at about $50,000. Finally, Autumn Glory Partners LLC acquired a new position in AT&T during the 4th quarter valued at about $416,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 51.63% of the company’s stock.

AT&T, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of telecommunications media and technology service. It operates through the following segments: Communications, WarnerMedia, and Latin America. The Communications segment provides services to businesses and consumers located in the U.S., or in U.S.

