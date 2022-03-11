Aurox 24 Hour Trading Volume Reaches $107,341.00 (URUS)

Aurox (CURRENCY:URUS) traded 2.4% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 15:00 PM ET on March 11th. In the last seven days, Aurox has traded 1.3% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Aurox coin can now be purchased for approximately $52.83 or 0.00136113 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Aurox has a market cap of $27.57 million and approximately $107,341.00 worth of Aurox was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Aurox Coin Profile

Aurox (URUS) is a coin. Its launch date was February 28th, 2021. Aurox’s total supply is 1,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 521,929 coins. Aurox’s official Twitter account is @getaurox

According to CryptoCompare, “The Urus Token will power a decentralized lending and borrowing platform integrated with a trading platform with 4X margin lending capabilities. “

Aurox Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Aurox directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Aurox should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Aurox using one of the exchanges listed above.

