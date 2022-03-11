Australian Finance Group Limited (ASX:AFG) Insider Acquires A$132,000.00 in Stock

Australian Finance Group Limited (ASX:AFG – Get Rating) insider Annette King bought 60,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 7th. The stock was bought at an average cost of A$2.20 ($1.61) per share, for a total transaction of A$132,000.00 ($96,350.36).

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1,706.11, a quick ratio of 0.18 and a current ratio of 0.71.

Australian Finance Group Company Profile

Australian Finance Group Limited, together with its subsidiaries, provides mortgage broking services in Australia. The company operates in two segments, AFG Wholesale Mortgage Broking and AFG Home Loans. It offers residential mortgages; home loans; business loans, such as commercial real estate, equipment and vehicle, inventory, working capital, and start-up finance, as well as franchisee loans and invoice finance/accounts receivable; and insurance products.

