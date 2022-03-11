Authentic Equity Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:AEAC) Short Interest Update

Authentic Equity Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:AEAC – Get Rating) was the target of a significant decline in short interest in the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 12,700 shares, a decline of 75.3% from the February 13th total of 51,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 37,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.3 days. Approximately 0.1% of the company’s shares are sold short.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Bank of America Corp DE raised its holdings in Authentic Equity Acquisition by 22.4% during the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,147,868 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,203,000 after acquiring an additional 210,291 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its holdings in Authentic Equity Acquisition by 1,161.3% during the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,004,710 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,736,000 after acquiring an additional 925,056 shares in the last quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. raised its holdings in Authentic Equity Acquisition by 107.6% during the fourth quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 905,804 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,859,000 after acquiring an additional 469,450 shares in the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Authentic Equity Acquisition by 57.1% during the third quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 795,017 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,712,000 after acquiring an additional 288,811 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP raised its holdings in Authentic Equity Acquisition by 93.5% during the fourth quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 692,993 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,764,000 after acquiring an additional 334,801 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 58.60% of the company’s stock.

Get Authentic Equity Acquisition alerts:

NASDAQ:AEAC opened at $9.78 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $9.75 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $9.74. Authentic Equity Acquisition has a 1 year low of $9.51 and a 1 year high of $9.87.

Authentic Equity Acquisition Corp. focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was founded in 2020 and is based in Rye, New York.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Authentic Equity Acquisition Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Authentic Equity Acquisition and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.