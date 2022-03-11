Avra Inc. (OTCMKTS:AVRN) Short Interest Update

Avra Inc. (OTCMKTS:AVRN – Get Rating) was the target of a significant drop in short interest in the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 300 shares, a drop of 99.9% from the February 13th total of 285,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 475,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.

AVRN stock opened at $0.01 on Friday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $0.02 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $0.02. Avra has a twelve month low of $0.01 and a twelve month high of $0.16.

Avra Company Profile

Avra, Inc focuses on solutions in the cryptocurrency and digital currency markets, particularly in offering payment solutions to businesses worldwide. The company also specializes in the sales, marketing and distribution of Smart TV boxes to home consumers throughout the United States. Smart TV Boxes are devices that allow consumers to combine all of the benefits of the Internet with the large size and high definition capabilities of TV screens.

