Axos Financial, Inc. (NYSE:AX) EVP Brian D. Swanson Sells 3,699 Shares of Stock

Axos Financial, Inc. (NYSE:AX – Get Rating) EVP Brian D. Swanson sold 3,699 shares of Axos Financial stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.90, for a total transaction of $180,881.10. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link.

Shares of AX opened at $48.92 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a current ratio of 1.09. Axos Financial, Inc. has a twelve month low of $43.90 and a twelve month high of $62.44. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $54.56 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $53.78. The firm has a market cap of $2.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.94 and a beta of 1.46.

Axos Financial (NYSE:AX – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The company reported $1.04 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.98 by $0.06. Axos Financial had a net margin of 31.52% and a return on equity of 16.50%. The business had revenue of $176.36 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $177.54 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.94 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Axos Financial, Inc. will post 4.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on AX shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Axos Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $60.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 8th. B. Riley upgraded shares of Axos Financial from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $62.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, January 28th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Axos Financial currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $58.80.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AX. IFP Advisors Inc increased its stake in shares of Axos Financial by 225.3% in the third quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 527 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 365 shares during the period. Strs Ohio bought a new position in Axos Financial during the 4th quarter valued at $61,000. Financial Management Professionals Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Axos Financial during the 3rd quarter worth $77,000. Hanseatic Management Services Inc. raised its stake in shares of Axos Financial by 23.6% during the 3rd quarter. Hanseatic Management Services Inc. now owns 1,788 shares of the company’s stock worth $92,000 after purchasing an additional 341 shares during the period. Finally, USA Financial Portformulas Corp purchased a new stake in Axos Financial in the 4th quarter worth about $119,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.12% of the company’s stock.

Axos Financial Company Profile (Get Rating)

Axos Financial, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of banking and financing services. It operates through the following segments: Banking Business and Securities Business. The Banking Business segment includes online banking, concierge banking, prepaid card services, and mortgage, vehicle, and unsecured lending through online and telephonic distribution channels.

