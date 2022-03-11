Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises (NYSE:BW) Announces Earnings Results

Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises (NYSE:BW – Get Rating) posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The technology company reported $0.30 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.10 by $0.20, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises had a negative return on equity of 48.40% and a net margin of 4.26%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.04 earnings per share.
Shares of BW stock opened at $8.14 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $7.64 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $7.69. The company has a market cap of $702.16 million, a PE ratio of 38.76 and a beta of 2.64. Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises has a fifty-two week low of $5.81 and a fifty-two week high of $10.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.59, a quick ratio of 1.62 and a current ratio of 1.94.
Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Royal Bank of Canada raised its position in Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises by 33,068.8% during the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 5,307 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 5,291 shares during the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY increased its position in Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises by 56.5% in the 4th quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 9,561 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $86,000 after buying an additional 3,452 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. increased its position in Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises by 76.6% in the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 14,039 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $127,000 after buying an additional 6,091 shares in the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new position in Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises during the 4th quarter valued at about $140,000. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises by 150.9% during the 4th quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 19,628 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $177,000 after purchasing an additional 11,806 shares during the last quarter. 82.00% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises, Inc engages in the provision of fossil and renewable power generation and environmental equipment. It operates through the following segments: B&W Renewable, B&W Environmental, and B&W Thermal. The B&W Renewable segment supports a circular economy, diverting waste from landfills to use for power generation and replacing fossil fuels, while recovering metals and reducing emissions.
