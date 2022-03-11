Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises (NYSE:BW) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.20 EPS

Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises (NYSE:BW – Get Rating) posted its earnings results on Tuesday. The technology company reported $0.30 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.10 by $0.20, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises had a net margin of 4.26% and a negative return on equity of 48.40%. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.04 EPS.

NYSE BW opened at $8.14 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $7.64 and its 200 day simple moving average is $7.69. Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises has a one year low of $5.81 and a one year high of $10.37. The firm has a market cap of $702.16 million, a PE ratio of 38.76 and a beta of 2.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.59, a current ratio of 1.94 and a quick ratio of 1.62.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. StockNews.com lowered Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday. B. Riley reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $10.80.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of BW. MetLife Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises by 150.9% during the fourth quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 19,628 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $177,000 after purchasing an additional 11,806 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. lifted its position in Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises by 14.3% during the 4th quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 29,746 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $281,000 after buying an additional 3,724 shares in the last quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. grew its holdings in Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises by 83.4% during the 4th quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 675,415 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $6,092,000 after acquiring an additional 307,074 shares during the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new stake in Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises in the 4th quarter valued at about $140,000. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises by 4.4% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 390,962 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,527,000 after acquiring an additional 16,539 shares during the last quarter. 82.00% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises, Inc engages in the provision of fossil and renewable power generation and environmental equipment. It operates through the following segments: B&W Renewable, B&W Environmental, and B&W Thermal. The B&W Renewable segment supports a circular economy, diverting waste from landfills to use for power generation and replacing fossil fuels, while recovering metals and reducing emissions.

