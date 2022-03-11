Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises (NYSE:BW) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.20 EPS

Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises (NYSE:BW – Get Rating) posted its earnings results on Tuesday. The technology company reported $0.30 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.10 by $0.20, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises had a net margin of 4.26% and a negative return on equity of 48.40%. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.04 EPS.
NYSE BW opened at $8.14 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $7.64 and its 200 day simple moving average is $7.69. Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises has a one year low of $5.81 and a one year high of $10.37. The firm has a market cap of $702.16 million, a PE ratio of 38.76 and a beta of 2.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.59, a current ratio of 1.94 and a quick ratio of 1.62.
Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. StockNews.com lowered Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday. B. Riley reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $10.80.
Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises Company Profile (Get Rating)
Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises, Inc engages in the provision of fossil and renewable power generation and environmental equipment. It operates through the following segments: B&W Renewable, B&W Environmental, and B&W Thermal. The B&W Renewable segment supports a circular economy, diverting waste from landfills to use for power generation and replacing fossil fuels, while recovering metals and reducing emissions.
