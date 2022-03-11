Balchem (NASDAQ:BCPC) Downgraded to Hold at StockNews.com

StockNews.com lowered shares of Balchem (NASDAQ:BCPC – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report released on Thursday.

Other research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Sidoti raised shares of Balchem from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $175.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 22nd. HC Wainwright cut their price objective on shares of Balchem from $170.00 to $155.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Balchem has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $160.50.

Shares of NASDAQ:BCPC opened at $136.05 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.38 billion, a PE ratio of 46.12 and a beta of 0.64. Balchem has a 1 year low of $119.37 and a 1 year high of $174.29. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $145.66 and a 200 day moving average price of $151.33. The company has a current ratio of 2.24, a quick ratio of 1.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14.

Balchem (NASDAQ:BCPC – Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 17th. The basic materials company reported $0.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.85. Balchem had a net margin of 12.03% and a return on equity of 13.06%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.83 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Balchem will post 3.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared an annual dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 21st. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 28th were given a $0.64 dividend. This represents a yield of 0.4%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 27th. This is a positive change from Balchem’s previous annual dividend of $0.58. Balchem’s dividend payout ratio is 21.69%.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of BCPC. Intelligent Financial Strategies acquired a new position in Balchem in the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Liberty Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Balchem by 100.0% during the third quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 184 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 92 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Balchem during the fourth quarter worth approximately $28,000. Signaturefd LLC increased its holdings in shares of Balchem by 150.6% during the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 208 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 125 shares in the last quarter. Finally, KBC Group NV acquired a new stake in shares of Balchem during the third quarter worth approximately $41,000. 89.10% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Balchem Corp. provides marketing of specialty performance ingredients and products. It operates through the following segments: Human Nutrition and Health, Animal Nutrition and Health, Specialty Products and Industrial Products. The Human Nutrition and Health segment supplies ingredients in the food and beverage industry, providing customized solutions in powder, solid and liquid flavor delivery systems, spray dried emulsified powder systems, and cereal systems.

