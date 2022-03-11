Bango (LON:BGO) Earns Buy Rating from Berenberg Bank

Berenberg Bank reaffirmed their buy rating on shares of Bango (LON:BGO – Get Rating) in a report issued on Tuesday, Marketbeat.com reports. They currently have a GBX 300 ($3.93) price target on the stock.

Shares of BGO stock opened at GBX 181.30 ($2.38) on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 3.82 and a current ratio of 3.82. Bango has a 1 year low of GBX 173 ($2.27) and a 1 year high of GBX 236.72 ($3.10). The stock has a fifty day moving average of GBX 188.28 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 193.58. The firm has a market capitalization of £137.87 million and a PE ratio of 177.94.

Get Bango alerts:

In other Bango news, insider Frank Bury purchased 50,000 shares of Bango stock in a transaction on Friday, December 17th. The stock was bought at an average price of GBX 188 ($2.46) per share, for a total transaction of £94,000 ($123,165.62).

Bango plc develops, markets, and sells technology that enables the marketing and sale of products and services to mobile phone users. The company offers Bango Marketplace that enables app marketers in finding Bango Audiences to directly reach new paying users; Bango Payments, which connects online app stores and merchants to approximately 3 billion users; Bango Resale, a solution to deliver the results from reselling and bundling products and services; and Bango Boost+, a customer and revenue growth program.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Bango Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bango and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.