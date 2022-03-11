Bank of America Upgrades XPO Logistics (NYSE:XPO) to Buy

XPO Logistics (NYSE:XPO – Get Rating) was upgraded by stock analysts at Bank of America from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report released on Friday, The Fly reports.

XPO has been the subject of several other research reports. Cowen increased their price objective on shares of XPO Logistics from $115.00 to $117.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday. Benchmark assumed coverage on XPO Logistics in a research note on Wednesday, December 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $103.00 price target for the company. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on XPO Logistics in a research note on Tuesday, December 7th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $101.00 price target for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on XPO Logistics from $131.00 to $120.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 10th. Finally, Barclays dropped their price target on XPO Logistics from $110.00 to $95.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 14th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, XPO Logistics currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $116.08.

Shares of XPO Logistics stock opened at $72.39 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.09. The company has a market cap of $8.31 billion, a PE ratio of 24.46, a P/E/G ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 2.02. The business has a 50 day moving average of $69.06 and a 200 day moving average of $76.45. XPO Logistics has a 52 week low of $59.22 and a 52 week high of $90.78.

XPO Logistics (NYSE:XPO – Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 8th. The transportation company reported $1.34 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.98 by $0.36. XPO Logistics had a return on equity of 31.71% and a net margin of 2.04%. The firm had revenue of $3.36 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.25 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.19 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 14.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts anticipate that XPO Logistics will post 5.27 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in XPO. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of XPO Logistics by 1.0% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,285,803 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $738,964,000 after acquiring an additional 88,777 shares during the period. MFN Partners Management LP boosted its stake in XPO Logistics by 180.3% in the third quarter. MFN Partners Management LP now owns 3,575,369 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $284,528,000 after acquiring an additional 2,300,000 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of XPO Logistics by 6.9% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,765,969 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $214,169,000 after buying an additional 178,804 shares during the period. Empyrean Capital Partners LP boosted its stake in shares of XPO Logistics by 72.4% during the third quarter. Empyrean Capital Partners LP now owns 1,350,000 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $107,433,000 after buying an additional 567,038 shares during the period. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA acquired a new stake in shares of XPO Logistics during the fourth quarter worth about $103,216,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.14% of the company’s stock.

XPO Logistics, Inc engages in the provision of supply chain solutions. It operates through the following segments: Transportation and Logistics. The Transportation segment includes truck brokerage, expedite, intermodal, drayage, last mile, less-than-truckload, full truckload, global forwarding and managed transportation.

