Bank of Ireland Group plc (OTCMKTS:BKRIY) Short Interest Update

Bank of Ireland Group plc (OTCMKTS:BKRIY – Get Rating) was the target of a significant drop in short interest during the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 100 shares, a drop of 97.4% from the February 13th total of 3,800 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.2 days.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Bank of Ireland Group from €6.00 ($6.52) to €7.00 ($7.61) in a research note on Tuesday, February 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Bank of Ireland Group in a research note on Monday, December 6th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Bank of Ireland Group has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $6.60.

OTCMKTS BKRIY opened at $6.28 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $6.65 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $6.14. Bank of Ireland Group has a fifty-two week low of $4.56 and a fifty-two week high of $7.77.

Bank of Ireland Group Plc is a holding company, which engages in financial and banking solutions. Its services include current account and deposit services, overdrafts, term loans, mortgages, business and corporate lending, international asset financing, leasing, installment credit, invoice discounting, foreign facilities, interest and exchange rate, hedging instruments, life assurance, pension and protection products.

