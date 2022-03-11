Bank of New York Mellon Corp Grows Stake in Onto Innovation Inc. (NYSE:ONTO)

Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in shares of Onto Innovation Inc. (NYSE:ONTO – Get Rating) by 6.1% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 610,152 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after buying an additional 35,230 shares during the quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp owned about 1.24% of Onto Innovation worth $44,085,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in ONTO. FMR LLC grew its holdings in Onto Innovation by 15.6% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,209,498 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $37,349,000 after buying an additional 163,008 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Onto Innovation by 16.9% during the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 290,486 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $5,883,000 after buying an additional 42,059 shares during the last quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Onto Innovation during the 2nd quarter valued at $288,000. Credit Suisse AG grew its holdings in Onto Innovation by 2.8% during the 2nd quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 45,755 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $3,361,000 after buying an additional 1,229 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in Onto Innovation by 51.0% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 211,800 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $15,470,000 after buying an additional 71,553 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.82% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ONTO opened at $79.95 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.86 and a beta of 1.21. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $90.30 and its 200 day simple moving average is $85.55. Onto Innovation Inc. has a twelve month low of $56.56 and a twelve month high of $106.09.

Onto Innovation (NYSE:ONTO – Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 8th. The semiconductor company reported $1.23 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.11 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $225.64 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $215.20 million. Onto Innovation had a return on equity of 14.18% and a net margin of 18.04%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 45.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.72 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Onto Innovation Inc. will post 4.87 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CFO Steven R. Roth sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, January 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.00, for a total value of $525,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

ONTO has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Needham & Company LLC increased their target price on Onto Innovation from $100.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 18th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on Onto Innovation from $100.00 to $125.00 in a report on Friday, January 14th. Benchmark raised their price objective on Onto Innovation from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 8th. Finally, B. Riley raised their price objective on Onto Innovation from $115.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 9th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $108.67.

Onto Innovation, Inc engages in developing process control systems. It offers process control, combining global scale with an expanded portfolio of technologies that include: 3D metrology spanning the chip from nanometer-scale transistors to micron-level die-interconnects, macro defect inspection of wafers and packages, metal interconnect composition, factory analytics, and lithography for advanced semiconductor packaging.

