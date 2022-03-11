Bank of New York Mellon Corp Has $40.87 Million Stock Position in Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ:CHKP)

Bank of New York Mellon Corp trimmed its stake in shares of Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ:CHKP – Get Rating) by 1.0% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 361,526 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 3,810 shares during the quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp owned 0.26% of Check Point Software Technologies worth $40,866,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. D Orazio & Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in Check Point Software Technologies during the third quarter valued at approximately $25,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc boosted its holdings in Check Point Software Technologies by 171.3% during the third quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 236 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 149 shares in the last quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors boosted its holdings in Check Point Software Technologies by 91.7% during the third quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 529 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $59,000 after purchasing an additional 253 shares in the last quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. boosted its holdings in Check Point Software Technologies by 32.5% during the third quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. now owns 530 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $60,000 after purchasing an additional 130 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Liberty Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in Check Point Software Technologies by 76.8% during the third quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 541 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $62,000 after purchasing an additional 235 shares in the last quarter. 86.69% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

CHKP has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on Check Point Software Technologies from $148.00 to $154.00 in a report on Friday, February 4th. StockNews.com raised Check Point Software Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Sunday, February 13th. Mizuho boosted their target price on Check Point Software Technologies from $125.00 to $136.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, February 4th. BMO Capital Markets raised Check Point Software Technologies from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $150.00 to $157.00 in a report on Thursday, February 17th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Check Point Software Technologies from $116.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 4th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Check Point Software Technologies has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $132.64.

CHKP stock opened at $141.93 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $127.97 and a 200 day moving average price of $120.98. Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. has a fifty-two week low of $107.85 and a fifty-two week high of $149.62. The stock has a market capitalization of $19.47 billion, a PE ratio of 23.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.90 and a beta of 0.62.

Check Point Software Technologies (NASDAQ:CHKP – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 3rd. The technology company reported $2.02 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.89 by $0.13. Check Point Software Technologies had a net margin of 37.64% and a return on equity of 25.39%. The firm had revenue of $599.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $586.42 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.98 EPS. Check Point Software Technologies’s revenue was up 6.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. will post 6.4 earnings per share for the current year.

Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. engages in the development and market of software and hardware solutions for information technology security. Its products include threat prevention, next generation firewalls, mobile security, and security management. The company was founded by Gil Shwed, Marius Nacht, and Shlomo Kramer in July 1993 and is headquartered in Tel Aviv, Israel.

