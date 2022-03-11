Banxa (CVE:BNXA) Price Target Cut to C$7.01

Banxa (CVE:BNXA – Get Rating) had its price objective cut by Fundamental Research from C$12.04 to C$7.01 in a research note published on Tuesday, BayStreet.CA reports. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

BNXA opened at C$2.45 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of C$111.30 million and a PE ratio of -14.41. The company has a current ratio of 3.25, a quick ratio of 1.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.03. Banxa has a 1 year low of C$2.20 and a 1 year high of C$8.30. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is C$2.74 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$3.03.

Get Banxa alerts:

About Banxa (Get Rating)

Banxa Holdings Inc operates as a payments service provider for the digital asset space. The company's flagship product is a Plug-and-Play Fiat Onramp that allows seamless access to digital currencies through various payment methods. Its product line is diversified by a B2B offering or B2C websites.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Banxa Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Banxa and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.