Baosheng Media Group Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:BAOS) Short Interest Up 494.8% in February

Baosheng Media Group Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:BAOS – Get Rating) was the target of a large increase in short interest during the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 147,500 shares, an increase of 494.8% from the February 13th total of 24,800 shares. Approximately 1.8% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 182,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.8 days.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in Baosheng Media Group in the 4th quarter worth about $175,000. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in Baosheng Media Group in the 4th quarter worth about $39,000. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Baosheng Media Group in the 3rd quarter worth about $39,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Baosheng Media Group in the 2nd quarter worth about $44,000. 0.08% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Baosheng Media Group alerts:

Shares of BAOS opened at $0.55 on Friday. Baosheng Media Group has a 12-month low of $0.46 and a 12-month high of $7.65. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $0.76 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $1.30.

Baosheng Media Group Holdings Limited operates as an online marketing solution provider in the People's Republic of China. The company connects advertisers and online media, and helping advertisers to manage their online marketing activities in various ways, including advising on advertising strategies, budget, and choice of advertising channels; procures ad inventory; offers ad optimization services; and administrates and fine-tunes the ad placement process.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Baosheng Media Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Baosheng Media Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.