Barclays Cuts ASOS (LON:ASC) Price Target to GBX 2,280

ASOS (LON:ASC – Get Rating) had its price objective reduced by stock analysts at Barclays from GBX 2,450 ($32.10) to GBX 2,280 ($29.87) in a report released on Friday, MarketBeat.com reports. The firm presently has an “equal weight” rating on the stock. Barclays‘s price target points to a potential upside of 26.21% from the company’s current price.

ASC has been the subject of several other reports. Shore Capital reiterated an “under review” rating on shares of ASOS in a research note on Thursday, January 13th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of ASOS in a research report on Tuesday, February 8th. UBS Group set a GBX 3,040 ($39.83) price objective on ASOS in a report on Thursday, January 13th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a GBX 2,050 ($26.86) target price on shares of ASOS in a report on Wednesday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on shares of ASOS from GBX 3,300 ($43.24) to GBX 2,900 ($38.00) and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, ASOS presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of GBX 3,990 ($52.28).

Shares of LON ASC opened at GBX 1,806.50 ($23.67) on Friday. The firm has a market cap of £1.81 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.38. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 2,086.72 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 2,566.40. The company has a quick ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 1.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 76.61. ASOS has a 52-week low of GBX 1,502 ($19.68) and a 52-week high of GBX 5,994.95 ($78.55).

In other ASOS news, insider Nicholas Robertson sold 132,481 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 2,204 ($28.88), for a total value of £2,919,881.24 ($3,825,840.20).

ASOS Plc operates as an online fashion retailer in the United Kingdom, the United States, Australia, France, Germany, Spain, Italy, Sweden, the Netherlands, Denmark, Poland, and Russia. It offers womenswear and menswear products. The company sells approximately 85,000 products under the ASOS Design, ASOS Edition, ASOS 4505, and Collusion brands, a well as other global and local third-party brands products primarily through its website, asos.com, as well as through social media platforms.

