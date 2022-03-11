Barclays Reaffirms “Buy” Rating for LondonMetric Property (OTCMKTS:LNSPF)

Barclays reiterated their buy rating on shares of LondonMetric Property (OTCMKTS:LNSPF – Get Rating) in a report issued on Tuesday, TipRanks reports. They currently have a $320.00 target price on the stock.

A number of other brokerages have also recently commented on LNSPF. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of LondonMetric Property from GBX 300 ($3.93) to GBX 310 ($4.06) in a report on Wednesday, January 5th. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a hold rating on shares of LondonMetric Property in a report on Thursday, December 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a buy rating and set a $305.00 price target on shares of LondonMetric Property in a research note on Wednesday, January 19th. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded shares of LondonMetric Property from a sector perform rating to an outperform rating and set a $325.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 14th. Finally, Liberum Capital upgraded shares of LondonMetric Property to a buy rating and set a $295.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 1st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $311.00.

Shares of OTCMKTS:LNSPF opened at $3.24 on Tuesday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $3.69 and a 200-day simple moving average of $3.64. LondonMetric Property has a one year low of $3.03 and a one year high of $4.03.

LondonMetric Property Plc is a holding company, which engages in real estate investment and development. It operates through the following segments: Distribution, Convenience and Leisure, Long Income, Retail Parks, Office, Residential, and Development. The company was founded in 2007 and is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom.

