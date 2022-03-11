Barclays Reiterates “Overweight” Rating for IWG (LON:IWG)

IWG (LON:IWG – Get Rating)‘s stock had its “overweight” rating restated by research analysts at Barclays in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, MarketBeat.com reports. They currently have a GBX 330 ($4.32) price objective on the stock. Barclays‘s price target would indicate a potential upside of 28.45% from the company’s current price.

Shares of IWG opened at GBX 256.90 ($3.37) on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 280.75 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 287.39. The firm has a market capitalization of £2.59 billion and a PE ratio of -4.47. The company has a quick ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 0.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2,044.81. IWG has a 52-week low of GBX 211.10 ($2.77) and a 52-week high of GBX 384.30 ($5.04).

IWG Company Profile

IWG plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides workspace solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company offers co working and office space; virtual and membership offices, as well as lounges; private workshop, professional, and flexible and scalable spaces; meeting rooms; and reception services and conference products.

