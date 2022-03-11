Barclays Reiterates “Overweight” Rating for IWG (LON:IWG)

IWG (LON:IWG – Get Rating)‘s stock had its “overweight” rating restated by research analysts at Barclays in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, MarketBeat.com reports. They currently have a GBX 330 ($4.32) price objective on the stock. Barclays‘s price target would indicate a potential upside of 28.45% from the company’s current price.
Shares of IWG opened at GBX 256.90 ($3.37) on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 280.75 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 287.39. The firm has a market capitalization of £2.59 billion and a PE ratio of -4.47. The company has a quick ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 0.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2,044.81. IWG has a 52-week low of GBX 211.10 ($2.77) and a 52-week high of GBX 384.30 ($5.04).
IWG Company Profile (Get Rating)
