Barings Global Short Duration High Yield Fund (NYSE:BGH) Short Interest Update

Barings Global Short Duration High Yield Fund (NYSE:BGH – Get Rating) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 17,400 shares, an increase of 427.3% from the February 13th total of 3,300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 74,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.2 days.
NYSE:BGH traded up $0.02 on Friday, hitting $15.42. The stock had a trading volume of 138 shares, compared to its average volume of 71,321. The business’s fifty day moving average is $16.28 and its 200 day moving average is $16.75. Barings Global Short Duration High Yield Fund has a 52 week low of $15.12 and a 52 week high of $17.49.
The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 20th will be paid a $0.1056 dividend. This represents a $1.27 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.22%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 19th.
About Barings Global Short Duration High Yield Fund (Get Rating)
Barings Global Short Duration High Yield Fund is a non-diversified closed-ended investment fund. Its investment objective is to seek a high level of current income with capital preservation. The company was founded on May 20, 2011 and is headquartered in Charlotte, NC.
