Barnes & Noble Education (NYSE:BNED) Stock Rating Lowered by TheStreet

Barnes & Noble Education (NYSE:BNED – Get Rating) was downgraded by research analysts at TheStreet from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a research note issued on Wednesday, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

Separately, Needham & Company LLC dropped their price target on shares of Barnes & Noble Education from $11.00 to $6.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday.

Shares of BNED stock opened at $4.08 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 1.25 and a quick ratio of 0.61. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $5.80 and its two-hundred day moving average is $8.11. Barnes & Noble Education has a 12 month low of $3.63 and a 12 month high of $12.01. The company has a market capitalization of $212.13 million, a PE ratio of -2.02 and a beta of 2.41.

Barnes & Noble Education (NYSE:BNED – Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, March 8th. The specialty retailer reported ($0.71) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.13) by ($0.58). Barnes & Noble Education had a negative return on equity of 28.40% and a negative net margin of 6.90%.

In related news, EVP Michael Connolly Miller sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.50, for a total value of $30,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Zachary Levenick purchased 12,500 shares of Barnes & Noble Education stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 23rd. The stock was acquired at an average price of $6.71 per share, with a total value of $83,875.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have bought a total of 67,600 shares of company stock valued at $463,375 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 3.94% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Royal Bank of Canada grew its stake in shares of Barnes & Noble Education by 417.7% during the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,401 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 2,744 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Barnes & Noble Education in the 4th quarter valued at about $39,000. Everence Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Barnes & Noble Education in the 3rd quarter valued at about $105,000. American Century Companies Inc. acquired a new stake in Barnes & Noble Education in the 3rd quarter valued at about $109,000. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Barnes & Noble Education in the 4th quarter valued at about $75,000. 61.88% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Barnes and Noble Education, Inc engages in the management and operation of bookstore chains in universities. It operates through the following segments: Retail, Wholesale, and Digital Student Solutions (DSS). The Retail segment operates physical and virtual campus bookstores. The Wholesale segment sells hardware and software that provides inventory management and point-of-sale solutions to college bookstores.

