Barrick Gold Co. (TSE:ABX) Given Average Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Barrick Gold Co. (TSE:ABX – Get Rating) (NYSE:ABX) have received an average recommendation of “Buy” from the thirteen brokerages that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and eight have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is C$31.04.

Several equities research analysts have commented on ABX shares. National Bankshares lowered their target price on shares of Barrick Gold from C$30.00 to C$29.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 23rd. Raymond James upped their target price on shares of Barrick Gold from C$26.00 to C$27.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 11th. Fundamental Research upped their target price on shares of Barrick Gold to C$33.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st. Royal Bank of Canada set a C$23.00 target price on shares of Barrick Gold and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 15th. Finally, National Bank Financial lowered their target price on shares of Barrick Gold to C$29.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 23rd.

ABX opened at C$31.29 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 16.94, a current ratio of 3.95 and a quick ratio of 2.98. The company has a market cap of C$55.68 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.64. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of C$26.21 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$24.81. Barrick Gold has a fifty-two week low of C$22.30 and a fifty-two week high of C$33.50.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Investors of record on Monday, February 28th will be issued a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.28%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 25th. Barrick Gold’s payout ratio is 24.90%.

Barrick Gold Corporation engages in the exploration, mine development, production, and sale of gold and copper properties. It has ownership interests in producing gold mines that are located in Argentina, Canada, CÃ´te d'Ivoire, the Democratic Republic of Congo, Dominican Republic, Mali, Tanzania, and the United States.

