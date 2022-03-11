BCS Wealth Management Boosts Holdings in Royal Gold, Inc. (NASDAQ:RGLD)

BCS Wealth Management lifted its stake in Royal Gold, Inc. (NASDAQ:RGLD – Get Rating) (TSE:RGL) by 30.8% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 9,066 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,133 shares during the period. BCS Wealth Management’s holdings in Royal Gold were worth $954,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC increased its stake in Royal Gold by 69.7% during the 3rd quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 302 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 124 shares in the last quarter. Ellevest Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Royal Gold in the third quarter worth approximately $33,000. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Royal Gold in the third quarter worth approximately $48,000. Moors & Cabot Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Royal Gold during the third quarter valued at approximately $65,000. Finally, Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in Royal Gold by 16.7% in the third quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC now owns 700 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $67,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 79.30% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CFO Paul Libner sold 1,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.00, for a total value of $150,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.35% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. TD Securities upped their price objective on shares of Royal Gold from $140.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on shares of Royal Gold from $147.00 to $143.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 22nd. Bank of America upgraded Royal Gold from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $108.75 to $125.00 in a research report on Monday, November 22nd. Raymond James set a $139.00 target price on Royal Gold and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 18th. Finally, National Bank Financial decreased their price objective on Royal Gold from C$155.00 to C$140.00 in a report on Friday, January 7th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $135.02.

RGLD stock traded up $2.31 during trading on Friday, hitting $138.51. 35,466 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 620,048. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.66, a PEG ratio of 3.21 and a beta of 0.60. Royal Gold, Inc. has a 52-week low of $92.01 and a 52-week high of $137.15. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $109.86 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $105.22. The company has a current ratio of 3.52, a quick ratio of 3.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04.

Royal Gold (NASDAQ:RGLD – Get Rating) (TSE:RGL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 16th. The basic materials company reported $1.05 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.94 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $168.52 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $160.82 million. Royal Gold had a return on equity of 10.42% and a net margin of 41.93%. The firm’s revenue was up 6.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.92 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Royal Gold, Inc. will post 4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 1st will be issued a $0.35 dividend. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.01%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 31st. Royal Gold’s payout ratio is currently 33.57%.

Royal Gold, Inc engages in the acquisition and management of precious metal streams, royalties, and similar interests. It operates through the following segments: Acquisition and Management of Stream Interests and Acquisition and Management of Royalty Interests. The Acquisition and Management of Stream Interests segment focuses on metal streams, which are purchase agreements that provide, in exchange for an upfront deposit payment, the right to purchase all or a portion of one or more metals produced, at a price determined for the life of the transaction.

