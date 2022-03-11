BCS Wealth Management Boosts Holdings in The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW)

BCS Wealth Management grew its position in The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW – Get Rating) by 2.3% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 3,314 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after acquiring an additional 75 shares during the quarter. BCS Wealth Management’s holdings in Sherwin-Williams were worth $1,167,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SHW. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp increased its position in shares of Sherwin-Williams by 252.1% during the 2nd quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 47,273 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $12,880,000 after purchasing an additional 33,848 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in Sherwin-Williams by 123.4% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,950,247 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $803,794,000 after acquiring an additional 1,629,745 shares during the period. Boothbay Fund Management LLC purchased a new position in Sherwin-Williams during the 2nd quarter valued at $280,000. Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC boosted its holdings in Sherwin-Williams by 80.7% during the 2nd quarter. Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC now owns 12,722 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $3,466,000 after acquiring an additional 5,683 shares during the period. Finally, Colony Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Sherwin-Williams by 227.6% in the 2nd quarter. Colony Group LLC now owns 3,895 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $1,061,000 after buying an additional 2,706 shares during the period. 76.74% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, CEO John G. Morikis bought 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 25th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $259.55 per share, for a total transaction of $519,100.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Allen J. Mistysyn bought 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 24th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $253.91 per share, for a total transaction of $253,910.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.51% of the company’s stock.

Sherwin-Williams stock traded down $2.48 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $235.07. 41,311 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,736,990. The firm has a market capitalization of $61.21 billion, a PE ratio of 34.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.21 and a beta of 1.17. The Sherwin-Williams Company has a fifty-two week low of $232.93 and a fifty-two week high of $354.15. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $286.91 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $305.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.52, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a current ratio of 0.88.

Sherwin-Williams (NYSE:SHW – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.35 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $4.76 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.76 billion. Sherwin-Williams had a return on equity of 78.98% and a net margin of 9.35%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.70 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that The Sherwin-Williams Company will post 9.49 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 11th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 28th will be given a dividend of $0.60 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 25th. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.02%. This is an increase from Sherwin-Williams’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.55. Sherwin-Williams’s dividend payout ratio is currently 34.48%.

SHW has been the subject of several research reports. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Sherwin-Williams from $345.00 to $375.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. Wells Fargo & Company cut Sherwin-Williams from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $380.00 to $335.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 18th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut Sherwin-Williams from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $320.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, December 15th. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price objective on Sherwin-Williams from $320.00 to $275.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, KeyCorp reduced their target price on Sherwin-Williams from $394.00 to $335.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 31st. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Sherwin-Williams presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $328.97.

The Sherwin-Williams Co engages in the manufacture and trade of paint and coatings. It operates through the following segments: America Group, Consumer Brands Group, and Performance Coating Group. The America Group segment manages the exclusive outlets for Sherwin-Williams branded paints, stains, supplies, equipment, and floor covering.

