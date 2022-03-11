BCS Wealth Management Has $661,000 Stake in UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH)

BCS Wealth Management raised its stake in UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH – Get Rating) by 13.3% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 1,316 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock after buying an additional 154 shares during the period. BCS Wealth Management’s holdings in UnitedHealth Group were worth $661,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Valtinson Bruner Financial Planning LLC increased its holdings in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 1.9% in the fourth quarter. Valtinson Bruner Financial Planning LLC now owns 2,342 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $1,176,000 after acquiring an additional 43 shares in the last quarter. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 2.5% in the fourth quarter. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. now owns 699,411 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $351,237,000 after acquiring an additional 16,867 shares in the last quarter. QV Investors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 25.5% during the fourth quarter. QV Investors Inc. now owns 57,280 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $28,763,000 after buying an additional 11,630 shares in the last quarter. Arlington Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 81.0% during the fourth quarter. Arlington Partners LLC now owns 657 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $330,000 after buying an additional 294 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CHICAGO TRUST Co NA grew its holdings in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 3.5% during the fourth quarter. CHICAGO TRUST Co NA now owns 14,361 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $7,212,000 after buying an additional 481 shares in the last quarter. 86.07% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

UNH traded down $5.49 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $485.95. 90,375 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,557,910. The company has a market cap of $457.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a current ratio of 0.79. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $475.28 and its 200 day moving average price is $452.67. UnitedHealth Group Incorporated has a one year low of $349.87 and a one year high of $509.23.

UnitedHealth Group (NYSE:UNH – Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 19th. The healthcare conglomerate reported $4.48 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.30 by $0.18. UnitedHealth Group had a return on equity of 25.11% and a net margin of 6.01%. The business had revenue of $73.74 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $72.86 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $2.52 earnings per share. UnitedHealth Group’s revenue was up 12.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that UnitedHealth Group Incorporated will post 21.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 22nd. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 14th will be given a dividend of $1.45 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 11th. This represents a $5.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.19%. UnitedHealth Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 32.08%.

In other news, Director Richard T. Burke sold 6,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $470.38, for a total transaction of $2,822,280.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Paul R. Garcia bought 2,146 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 22nd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $464.97 per share, for a total transaction of $997,825.62. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 16,000 shares of company stock worth $7,552,930. Company insiders own 0.55% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on UNH. Edward Jones began coverage on UnitedHealth Group in a report on Monday, January 10th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Mizuho raised their price target on UnitedHealth Group from $500.00 to $550.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, December 20th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on UnitedHealth Group from $476.00 to $512.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 1st. SVB Leerink raised their price objective on UnitedHealth Group from $480.00 to $550.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. Finally, Truist Financial lifted their price target on UnitedHealth Group from $520.00 to $575.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 5th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-one have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $502.09.

UnitedHealth Group, Inc engages in the provision of health care coverage, software, and data consultancy services. It operates through the following segments: UnitedHealthcare, OptumHealth, OptumInsight, and OptumRx. The UnitedHealthcare segment utilizes Optum’s capabilities to help coordinate patient care, improve affordability of medical care, analyze cost trends, manage pharmacy benefits, work with care providers more effectively, and create a simpler consumer experience.

