Belden (NYSE:BDC) Lowered to “Buy” at StockNews.com

Belden (NYSE:BDC – Get Rating) was downgraded by StockNews.com from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday.

BDC has been the topic of a number of other reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Belden from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, February 14th. TheStreet lowered shares of Belden from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 10th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $65.00.

NYSE BDC opened at $56.40 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $58.00 and its two-hundred day moving average is $60.05. Belden has a 12 month low of $40.66 and a 12 month high of $68.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.53, a current ratio of 2.04 and a quick ratio of 1.56. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.00 and a beta of 1.39.

Belden (NYSE:BDC – Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 9th. The industrial products company reported $1.32 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.28 by $0.04. Belden had a net margin of 2.65% and a return on equity of 23.96%. The company had revenue of $638.91 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $622.90 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.90 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that Belden will post 5.18 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Jonathan C. Klein sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.77, for a total transaction of $219,080.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 1.21% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BDC. First Trust Advisors LP increased its stake in shares of Belden by 195.4% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 41,284 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,217,000 after buying an additional 27,308 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its stake in Belden by 17.2% in the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 304,065 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $15,377,000 after purchasing an additional 44,566 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Belden by 36.5% in the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 280,660 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $14,193,000 after purchasing an additional 75,108 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its stake in Belden by 1.5% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,343,541 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $68,012,000 after purchasing an additional 19,427 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in Belden by 3.0% in the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 500,879 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $25,330,000 after purchasing an additional 14,802 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.82% of the company’s stock.

Belden, Inc engages in the provision of innovative signal transmission solutions. It operates through the Enterprise Solutions and Industrial Solutions segments. The Enterprise Solutions segment offers network infrastructure solutions, as well as cabling and connectivity solutions for broadcast, commercial audio/video, and security applications.

