Bellicum Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:BLCM) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Bellicum Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:BLCM – Get Rating) in a research report report published on Thursday morning. The brokerage issued a sell rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.

Separately, LADENBURG THALM/SH SH assumed coverage on Bellicum Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Wednesday, February 16th. They issued a buy rating and a $5.00 target price for the company.

Shares of NASDAQ BLCM opened at $1.69 on Thursday. Bellicum Pharmaceuticals has a 1-year low of $1.36 and a 1-year high of $4.70. The business has a 50-day moving average of $1.54 and a 200-day moving average of $2.06. The company has a market capitalization of $14.19 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.83 and a beta of 1.32.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. LPL Financial LLC lifted its stake in shares of Bellicum Pharmaceuticals by 76.4% in the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 29,458 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $97,000 after acquiring an additional 12,760 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Bellicum Pharmaceuticals by 30.5% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 76,533 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $223,000 after acquiring an additional 17,874 shares in the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Bellicum Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter worth about $32,000. State Street Corp acquired a new position in shares of Bellicum Pharmaceuticals in the second quarter worth about $90,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in Bellicum Pharmaceuticals by 111.3% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 424,311 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,400,000 after buying an additional 223,524 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 18.31% of the company’s stock.

Bellicum Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company. It focuses on discovering and developing cellular immunotherapies for cancers and orphan inherited blood disorders. The firm uses its proprietary chemical induction of dimerization that controls components of the immune system in real time.

