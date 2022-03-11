Bellicum Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:BLCM) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Bellicum Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:BLCM – Get Rating) in a research report report published on Thursday morning. The brokerage issued a sell rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.
Separately, LADENBURG THALM/SH SH assumed coverage on Bellicum Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Wednesday, February 16th. They issued a buy rating and a $5.00 target price for the company.
Shares of NASDAQ BLCM opened at $1.69 on Thursday. Bellicum Pharmaceuticals has a 1-year low of $1.36 and a 1-year high of $4.70. The business has a 50-day moving average of $1.54 and a 200-day moving average of $2.06. The company has a market capitalization of $14.19 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.83 and a beta of 1.32.
Bellicum Pharmaceuticals Company Profile (Get Rating)
Bellicum Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company. It focuses on discovering and developing cellular immunotherapies for cancers and orphan inherited blood disorders. The firm uses its proprietary chemical induction of dimerization that controls components of the immune system in real time.
Recommended Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Bellicum Pharmaceuticals (BLCM)
- Is Netflix (NASDAQ: NFLX) About To Rise From The Ashes?
- The Tide May Be Turning For Stitch Fix, Inc
- 3 Best Lumber Stocks for the Home Improvement and Home Building Boom
- MarketBeat Podcast: 2 Stocks to Buy, 1 Stock to Sell
- Cricut Fails To Impress The Market And Shares Go On Sale
Receive News & Ratings for Bellicum Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bellicum Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.