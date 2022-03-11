Benchmark Cuts Liberty Broadband (NASDAQ:LBRDA) Price Target to $222.00

Liberty Broadband (NASDAQ:LBRDA – Get Rating) had its price target trimmed by Benchmark from $242.00 to $222.00 in a research note published on Thursday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Separately, Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on shares of Liberty Broadband in a research report on Tuesday, November 16th. They set an outperform rating and a $211.00 price objective on the stock.

NASDAQ:LBRDA traded up $1.83 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $137.04. 145 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 184,707. The company has a fifty day moving average of $145.13 and a 200 day moving average of $159.29. Liberty Broadband has a 12 month low of $128.82 and a 12 month high of $188.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a current ratio of 0.79. The stock has a market capitalization of $23.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.06 and a beta of 1.02.

In other Liberty Broadband news, Director J David Wargo acquired 2,300 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 4th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $132.15 per share, for a total transaction of $303,945.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . 7.63% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Covestor Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Liberty Broadband during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Allworth Financial LP grew its holdings in shares of Liberty Broadband by 180.0% in the fourth quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 210 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 135 shares in the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Liberty Broadband in the third quarter valued at $45,000. Wahed Invest LLC purchased a new position in shares of Liberty Broadband in the fourth quarter valued at $45,000. Finally, Western Pacific Wealth Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Liberty Broadband in the fourth quarter valued at $56,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 11.87% of the company’s stock.

Liberty Broadband Corp. operates as a holding company, which engages in the cable, broadband and mobile location technology businesses. It operates through its subsidiaries, Charter Communications, Inc and TruePosition, Inc The company was founded on March 28, 1991, and is headquartered in Englewood, CO.

