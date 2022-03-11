Bentley Systems, Incorporated (NASDAQ:BSY) Shares Acquired by LPL Financial LLC

LPL Financial LLC increased its stake in Bentley Systems, Incorporated (NASDAQ:BSY – Get Rating) by 77.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 32,241 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 14,021 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC’s holdings in Bentley Systems were worth $1,955,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BSY. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Bentley Systems by 55.2% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,984,567 shares of the company’s stock worth $484,185,000 after acquiring an additional 2,838,418 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Bentley Systems by 238.1% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,213,771 shares of the company’s stock valued at $134,049,000 after buying an additional 1,559,027 shares during the period. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in Bentley Systems by 6.0% in the third quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 6,984,182 shares of the company’s stock valued at $423,521,000 after buying an additional 394,794 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in Bentley Systems by 192.3% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 445,968 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,890,000 after buying an additional 293,402 shares during the period. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its holdings in Bentley Systems by 112.3% in the third quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 325,632 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,746,000 after buying an additional 172,218 shares during the period. 34.00% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

BSY opened at $37.25 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.50. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $39.78 and its 200-day moving average is $51.44. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 133.04, a P/E/G ratio of 5.97 and a beta of 0.90. Bentley Systems, Incorporated has a 52-week low of $34.51 and a 52-week high of $71.92.

Bentley Systems (NASDAQ:BSY – Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 1st. The company reported $0.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.13 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $267.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $262.23 million. Bentley Systems had a net margin of 9.40% and a return on equity of 56.39%. The business’s revenue was up 21.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.15 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Bentley Systems, Incorporated will post 0.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 8th will be paid a $0.03 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 7th. This represents a $0.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.32%. Bentley Systems’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 42.86%.

Several research analysts recently commented on BSY shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Bentley Systems from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on shares of Bentley Systems from $65.00 to $55.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Mizuho cut their price target on shares of Bentley Systems from $65.00 to $60.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 18th. KeyCorp dropped their price objective on shares of Bentley Systems from $72.00 to $50.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price objective on shares of Bentley Systems from $60.00 to $52.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Bentley Systems has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $57.50.

Bentley Systems, Incorporated, together with its subsidiaries, provides infrastructure engineering software solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. The company offers open modeling and open simulation applications for infrastructure design integration, which include MicroStation, OpenRoads, OpenRail, OpenPlant, OpenBuildings, OpenBridge, OpenSite, OpenWindPower, OpenTower, STAAD and RAM, LEAP and RM, SACS, MOSES, PLAXIS, SITEOPS, AutoPIPE, and LumenRT.

