Berenberg Bank Analysts Give Shop Apotheke Europe (ETR:SAE) a €125.00 Price Target

Shop Apotheke Europe (ETR:SAE – Get Rating) received a €125.00 ($135.87) price target from analysts at Berenberg Bank in a report issued on Wednesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. Berenberg Bank’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 54.32% from the company’s current price.

A number of other equities research analysts have also issued reports on the stock. Baader Bank set a €125.00 ($135.87) target price on shares of Shop Apotheke Europe in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. Warburg Research set a €161.00 ($175.00) price objective on shares of Shop Apotheke Europe in a research note on Tuesday. Hauck and Aufhaeuser set a €80.00 ($86.96) price objective on shares of Shop Apotheke Europe in a research note on Thursday, March 3rd. Credit Suisse Group set a €147.00 ($159.78) price objective on shares of Shop Apotheke Europe in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Kepler Capital Markets set a €70.00 ($76.09) price objective on shares of Shop Apotheke Europe in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of €151.40 ($164.57).

Shares of Shop Apotheke Europe stock opened at €81.00 ($88.04) on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $1.47 billion and a PE ratio of -67.50. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is €99.51 and its 200-day simple moving average is €126.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 56.52, a quick ratio of 3.58 and a current ratio of 4.32. Shop Apotheke Europe has a 1 year low of €75.70 ($82.28) and a 1 year high of €205.40 ($223.26).

Shop Apotheke Europe N.V. owns and operates online pharmacies in Germany, Belgium, Austria, Switzerland, the Netherlands, France, and Italy. It provides prescription medications, over-the-counter medications, and pharmacy-related beauty and personal care products, as well as food supplements. The company was founded in 2001 and is headquartered in Sevenum, the Netherlands.

