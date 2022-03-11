Berenberg Bank Cuts Howden Joinery Group (LON:HWDN) Price Target to GBX 920

Howden Joinery Group (LON:HWDN – Get Rating) had its price objective reduced by Berenberg Bank from GBX 940 ($12.32) to GBX 920 ($12.05) in a report released on Tuesday morning, Marketbeat Ratings reports. They currently have a hold rating on the stock.

HWDN has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a buy rating and set a GBX 1,095 ($14.35) price target on shares of Howden Joinery Group in a research report on Tuesday, January 25th. Shore Capital reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of Howden Joinery Group in a research report on Thursday, February 24th. Peel Hunt reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a GBX 1,065 ($13.95) target price on shares of Howden Joinery Group in a research report on Friday, February 11th. Liberum Capital raised Howden Joinery Group to a buy rating and upped their target price for the stock from GBX 950 ($12.45) to GBX 1,050 ($13.76) in a research report on Tuesday, December 7th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on Howden Joinery Group from GBX 941 ($12.33) to GBX 940 ($12.32) and set a neutral rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 25th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of GBX 952.50 ($12.48).

HWDN stock opened at GBX 749 ($9.81) on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 810.41 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 877.39. Howden Joinery Group has a 12-month low of GBX 715.60 ($9.38) and a 12-month high of GBX 985.80 ($12.92). The company has a current ratio of 2.19, a quick ratio of 1.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 59.63. The company has a market cap of £4.43 billion and a PE ratio of 14.13.

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 20th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 7th will be paid a dividend of GBX 15.20 ($0.20) per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 7th. This represents a yield of 2.07%. This is a boost from Howden Joinery Group’s previous dividend of $4.30. Howden Joinery Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 54.72%.

In other news, insider Andrew Livingston acquired 3,030 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 28th. The shares were purchased at an average price of GBX 820 ($10.74) per share, for a total transaction of £24,846 ($32,555.03). Insiders have acquired 3,085 shares of company stock worth $2,529,342 in the last 90 days.

Howden Joinery Group

Howden Joinery Group Plc operates as a trade kitchen supplier providing various products across kitchens, joinery, and hardware in the United Kingdom, Isle of Man, France, Belgium, the Netherlands, and Germany. The company offers kitchen cabinets, surfaces, fittings, storages, fitted kitchens, kitchen doors and units, sinks, and taps, as well as appliances; joinery products, such as sliding wardrobe doors, stairs and parts, moldings, joinery doors, skirting boards, and architrave products; appliances, such as dishwashers, fridges and freezers, coffee machines, washing machines, tumble dryers and washing dryers, cookers, hobs, cooker hoods, microwaves, ovens, warming drawers, cooking accessories, and cooker hood accessories.

