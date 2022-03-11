Berenberg Bank Cuts Travis Perkins (LON:TPK) Price Target to GBX 1,800

Travis Perkins (LON:TPK – Get Rating) had its price target decreased by Berenberg Bank from GBX 2,000 ($26.21) to GBX 1,800 ($23.58) in a report published on Tuesday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Berenberg Bank currently has a buy rating on the stock.
Other research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Morgan Stanley restated an overweight rating on shares of Travis Perkins in a research note on Wednesday, February 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued an overweight rating and set a GBX 2,000 ($26.21) price objective on shares of Travis Perkins in a report on Wednesday, December 8th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on shares of Travis Perkins from GBX 2,105 ($27.58) to GBX 1,961 ($25.69) and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 1st. Barclays reaffirmed an equal weight rating and issued a GBX 1,545 ($20.24) price target on shares of Travis Perkins in a report on Monday, January 24th. Finally, Shore Capital reissued a sell rating on shares of Travis Perkins in a research report on Tuesday, February 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of GBX 1,871.77 ($24.53).
Shares of TPK opened at GBX 1,245.50 ($16.32) on Tuesday. Travis Perkins has a twelve month low of GBX 1,222 ($16.01) and a twelve month high of GBX 1,839.60 ($24.10). The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 1,468.27 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 1,566.44. The firm has a market capitalization of £2.67 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.48. The company has a current ratio of 1.85, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 47.57.
In related news, insider Jasmine Whitbread acquired 2,123 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 3rd. The shares were acquired at an average price of GBX 1,426 ($18.68) per share, for a total transaction of £30,273.98 ($39,667.16).
Travis Perkins Company Profile (Get Rating)
Travis Perkins plc distributes building materials to the building, construction, and home improvement markets in the United Kingdom. It operates through four segments: Merchanting, Retail, Toolstation, and Plumbing & Heating. The Merchanting segment distributes interior building products, which include drywalls, ceilings, external envelopes, fire protection products, flooring and partitioning products, and tools and accessories to professionals within the construction industry; civil, drainage, and heavy building materials to specialist contractors and trade professionals; and pipeline and heating solutions.
