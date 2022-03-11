Berkshire Hathaway Inc. (OTCMKTS:BRK-A) Major Shareholder Berkshire Hathaway Inc Acquires 24,136,074 Shares

Posted by on Mar 11th, 2022

Berkshire Hathaway Inc. (OTCMKTS:BRK-A – Get Rating) major shareholder Berkshire Hathaway Inc purchased 24,136,074 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 9th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $56.46 per share, for a total transaction of $1,362,722,738.04. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Major shareholders that own 10% or more of a company’s shares are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

Berkshire Hathaway Inc also recently made the following trade(s):

  • On Friday, March 11th, Berkshire Hathaway Inc purchased 2,306,017 shares of Berkshire Hathaway stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of $57.71 per share, for a total transaction of $133,080,241.07.
  • On Friday, March 4th, Berkshire Hathaway Inc purchased 33,997,865 shares of Berkshire Hathaway stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of $53.06 per share, for a total transaction of $1,803,926,716.90.
  • On Wednesday, March 2nd, Berkshire Hathaway Inc purchased 14,988,287 shares of Berkshire Hathaway stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of $48.38 per share, for a total transaction of $725,133,325.06.

BRK-A traded up $1,982.00 on Friday, reaching $489,802.00. 1,791 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $473,500.35 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $444,077.17.

About Berkshire Hathaway (Get Rating)

Berkshire Hathaway Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the insurance, freight rail transportation, and utility businesses worldwide. It provides property, casualty, life, accident, and health insurance and reinsurance; and operates railroad systems in North America. The company also generates, transmits, stores, and distributes electricity from natural gas, coal, wind, solar, hydro, nuclear, and geothermal sources; operates natural gas distribution and storage facilities, interstate pipelines, liquefied natural gas facilities, and compressor and meter stations; and holds interest in coal mining assets.

