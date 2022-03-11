Best Buy (NYSE:BBY) Issues FY 2023 Earnings Guidance

Best Buy (NYSE:BBY – Get Rating) updated its FY 2023 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $8.850-$9.150 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $9.160. The company issued revenue guidance of $49.30 billion-$50.80 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $51.05 billion.Best Buy also updated its FY 2025 guidance to EPS.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on BBY. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on shares of Best Buy from $134.00 to $107.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 28th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price objective on shares of Best Buy from $137.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Friday, March 4th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on shares of Best Buy from $110.00 to $90.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Monday, February 28th. Truist Financial increased their target price on shares of Best Buy from $108.00 to $117.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a research report on Friday, March 4th. Finally, Citigroup cut their price objective on shares of Best Buy from $90.00 to $87.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Monday, February 28th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $118.93.

Shares of BBY traded down $4.07 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $94.59. 3,121,161 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,420,568. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $99.50 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $108.42. The company has a market capitalization of $22.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 1.52. The company has a quick ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. Best Buy has a 12 month low of $85.58 and a 12 month high of $141.97.

Best Buy (NYSE:BBY – Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, March 3rd. The technology retailer reported $2.73 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.73. The firm had revenue of $16.37 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.54 billion. Best Buy had a net margin of 4.74% and a return on equity of 63.23%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $3.48 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Best Buy will post 8.89 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 14th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 24th will be paid a dividend of $0.88 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 23rd. This represents a $3.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.72%. This is a positive change from Best Buy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.70. Best Buy’s payout ratio is presently 28.46%.

In other Best Buy news, insider Todd G. Hartman sold 2,000 shares of Best Buy stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $101.73, for a total value of $203,460.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Damien Harmon sold 365 shares of Best Buy stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $101.72, for a total transaction of $37,127.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.36% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. JustInvest LLC raised its holdings in shares of Best Buy by 8.3% during the fourth quarter. JustInvest LLC now owns 5,568 shares of the technology retailer’s stock valued at $566,000 after purchasing an additional 426 shares during the last quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC raised its holdings in shares of Best Buy by 12.3% during the fourth quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 22,715 shares of the technology retailer’s stock valued at $2,307,000 after purchasing an additional 2,484 shares during the last quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Best Buy during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $36,000. NewEdge Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Best Buy by 56.2% during the fourth quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 6,477 shares of the technology retailer’s stock valued at $658,000 after buying an additional 2,331 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Toroso Investments LLC increased its holdings in Best Buy by 37.9% during the fourth quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 22,845 shares of the technology retailer’s stock valued at $2,321,000 after buying an additional 6,275 shares during the last quarter. 79.39% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Best Buy Co, Inc engages in the provision of consumer technology products and services. It operates through two business segments: Domestic and International. The Domestic segment includes operations in all states, districts, and territories of the U.S., operating under various brand names, including Best Buy, Best Buy Mobile, Geek Squad, Magnolia Audio Video, Napster, and Pacific Sales.

