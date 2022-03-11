BGSF (NYSE:BGSF) Announces Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.20 EPS

BGSF (NYSE:BGSF – Get Rating) issued its earnings results on Thursday. The company reported $0.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.30 by $0.20, Fidelity Earnings reports. BGSF had a net margin of 3.74% and a return on equity of 18.41%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.28 earnings per share.
Shares of BGSF stock traded up $0.46 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $13.70. The company had a trading volume of 410 shares, compared to its average volume of 18,312. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $14.03 and a 200-day moving average price of $13.61. BGSF has a one year low of $11.45 and a one year high of $16.91. The firm has a market cap of $142.49 million, a PE ratio of 12.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.47 and a beta of 2.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 2.10 and a current ratio of 2.10.
The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 22nd. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 14th were paid a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 11th. This is a positive change from BGSF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.12. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.38%. BGSF’s payout ratio is currently 56.60%.
BGSF has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of BGSF in a report on Thursday. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of BGSF from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 4th.
BGSF Company Profile (Get Rating)
BGSF, Inc engages in the provision of staffing services. It operates through the following segments: Real Estate, Professional, and Light Industrial. The Real Estate segment provides office and maintenance field talent to apartment communities and commercial buildings. The Professional segment provides IT professionals with expertise in SAP, Workday, Olik View, Hyperion, Oracle, project management and other IT staffing skills to client partners on a national basis.
