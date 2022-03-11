BGSF (NYSE:BGSF) Releases Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.20 EPS

BGSF (NYSE:BGSF – Get Rating) issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The company reported $0.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.30 by $0.20, Fidelity Earnings reports. BGSF had a net margin of 3.74% and a return on equity of 18.41%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.28 earnings per share.

BGSF stock traded up $0.46 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $13.70. The stock had a trading volume of 410 shares, compared to its average volume of 18,312. The firm has a market capitalization of $142.49 million, a P/E ratio of 12.92, a P/E/G ratio of 0.47 and a beta of 2.33. The company has a current ratio of 2.10, a quick ratio of 2.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $14.03 and its 200 day moving average is $13.61. BGSF has a one year low of $11.45 and a one year high of $16.91.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 22nd. Investors of record on Monday, February 14th were issued a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 11th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.38%. This is an increase from BGSF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.12. BGSF’s dividend payout ratio is currently 56.60%.

BGSF has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of BGSF in a research report on Thursday. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of BGSF from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 4th.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of BGSF. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in BGSF by 10.5% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 147,890 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,825,000 after buying an additional 14,009 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its holdings in shares of BGSF by 14.9% during the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 12,822 shares of the company’s stock valued at $158,000 after purchasing an additional 1,663 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of BGSF by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 72,593 shares of the company’s stock valued at $928,000 after purchasing an additional 810 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of BGSF by 3.6% during the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 26,756 shares of the company’s stock valued at $342,000 after purchasing an additional 935 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of BGSF by 15.4% during the 3rd quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 20,154 shares of the company’s stock valued at $257,000 after purchasing an additional 2,695 shares during the last quarter. 43.33% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

BGSF, Inc engages in the provision of staffing services. It operates through the following segments: Real Estate, Professional, and Light Industrial. The Real Estate segment provides office and maintenance field talent to apartment communities and commercial buildings. The Professional segment provides IT professionals with expertise in SAP, Workday, Olik View, Hyperion, Oracle, project management and other IT staffing skills to client partners on a national basis.

