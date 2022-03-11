Big Lots (NYSE:BIG) Issues Q1 2022 Earnings Guidance

Big Lots (NYSE:BIG – Get Rating) updated its first quarter 2022 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $1.100-$1.200 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $1.280. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

Several brokerages have commented on BIG. Barclays lowered their price objective on shares of Big Lots from $45.00 to $40.00 and set an underweight rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on shares of Big Lots from $48.00 to $45.00 and set a hold rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 12th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Big Lots from a hold rating to a strong sell rating and set a $42.00 price target for the company. in a report on Wednesday, January 5th. Telsey Advisory Group lowered their price target on shares of Big Lots from $53.00 to $50.00 and set a market perform rating for the company in a report on Monday, February 28th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price target on shares of Big Lots from $40.00 to $36.00 and set a sell rating for the company in a report on Monday. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of Sell and a consensus price target of $41.89.

BIG traded down $1.91 during trading on Friday, reaching $33.20. 1,111,474 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,165,172. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.01 billion, a PE ratio of 6.75, a P/E/G ratio of 0.61 and a beta of 2.21. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $40.16 and its 200 day moving average is $44.23. Big Lots has a 12 month low of $31.57 and a 12 month high of $73.23.

Big Lots (NYSE:BIG – Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 3rd. The company reported $1.75 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.89 by ($0.14). The firm had revenue of $1.73 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.72 billion. Big Lots had a net margin of 2.89% and a return on equity of 16.21%. The business’s revenue was down .3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $2.59 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Big Lots will post 4.91 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 18th will be given a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 17th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.61%. Big Lots’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 23.08%.

Big Lots declared that its board has initiated a share buyback program on Friday, December 3rd that authorizes the company to buyback $250.00 million in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the company to reacquire up to 17.5% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are often a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Big Lots by 23.2% in the 4th quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 6,454 shares of the company’s stock worth $291,000 after acquiring an additional 1,216 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada raised its holdings in shares of Big Lots by 21.5% in the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 6,834 shares of the company’s stock worth $295,000 after acquiring an additional 1,211 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Big Lots in the 4th quarter worth about $395,000. LPL Financial LLC raised its holdings in shares of Big Lots by 30.3% in the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 19,571 shares of the company’s stock worth $849,000 after acquiring an additional 4,551 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vident Investment Advisory LLC raised its holdings in shares of Big Lots by 3.3% in the 4th quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 34,877 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,571,000 after acquiring an additional 1,099 shares during the last quarter. 99.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Big Lots, Inc engages in the operation of retail stores. It operates through the Discount Retailing segment which includes merchandising categories such as furniture, seasonal, soft home, food, consumables, hard home, and electronics, toys, and accessories. The company was founded by Sol A. Shenk in 1967 and is headquartered in Columbus, OH.

