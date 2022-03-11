BigCommerce (NASDAQ:BIGC) Cut to Sell at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of BigCommerce (NASDAQ:BIGC – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report report published on Tuesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “BigCommerce Holdings Inc. provides software-as-a-service ecommerce platform. It operates principally in San Francisco, Sydney and London. BigCommerce Holdings Inc. is headquartered in Austin. “

BIGC has been the topic of several other research reports. Truist Financial cut their price target on BigCommerce from $90.00 to $50.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price target on BigCommerce from $60.00 to $50.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st. Wedbush cut their target price on BigCommerce from $45.00 to $30.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on BigCommerce from $57.00 to $26.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st. Finally, Needham & Company LLC cut their target price on BigCommerce from $85.00 to $40.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $40.13.

NASDAQ:BIGC opened at $20.60 on Tuesday. BigCommerce has a twelve month low of $19.55 and a twelve month high of $72.20. The company has a market cap of $1.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -19.25 and a beta of 0.92. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $28.79 and a 200-day simple moving average of $42.50. The company has a current ratio of 7.24, a quick ratio of 7.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.43.

BigCommerce (NASDAQ:BIGC – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 28th. The company reported ($0.17) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.12) by ($0.05). The firm had revenue of $64.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $61.83 million. BigCommerce had a negative net margin of 34.88% and a negative return on equity of 27.52%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 50.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($0.21) EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that BigCommerce will post -1.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CFO Robert Alvarez sold 5,409 shares of BigCommerce stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.98, for a total transaction of $118,889.82. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CTO Brian Singh Dhatt sold 15,000 shares of BigCommerce stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.88, for a total value of $568,200.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 75,309 shares of company stock valued at $2,206,163. Corporate insiders own 31.70% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership lifted its holdings in BigCommerce by 18.7% in the third quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 4,555,935 shares of the company’s stock valued at $230,713,000 after acquiring an additional 718,440 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in BigCommerce by 6.8% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,597,696 shares of the company’s stock valued at $127,250,000 after acquiring an additional 227,703 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its holdings in BigCommerce by 28.8% in the third quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 2,818,344 shares of the company’s stock valued at $142,721,000 after acquiring an additional 630,240 shares during the period. Darsana Capital Partners LP acquired a new position in BigCommerce in the third quarter valued at approximately $113,940,000. Finally, Invesco Ltd. lifted its holdings in BigCommerce by 72.0% in the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,049,027 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,124,000 after acquiring an additional 439,216 shares during the period. 79.29% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

BigCommerce Holdings, Inc operates a software-as-a-service platform for small businesses, mid-markets, and large enterprises in the United States. The company's platform provides various services for launching and scaling ecommerce operation, including store design, catalog management, hosting, checkout, order management, reporting, and pre-integrations.

