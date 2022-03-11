Bilibili (NASDAQ:BILI) Raised to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Bilibili (NASDAQ:BILI – Get Rating) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued on Friday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Bilibili Inc. provides online entertainment platform primarily in China. It provides online videos, live broadcasting and mobile games. Bilibili Inc. is based in NEW YORK. “

Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Sanford C. Bernstein cut Bilibili from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $45.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. Barclays initiated coverage on Bilibili in a report on Tuesday, February 8th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $32.00 price target on the stock. Morgan Stanley lowered Bilibili from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $45.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Friday, January 7th. Citigroup decreased their target price on Bilibili from $120.00 to $61.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. Finally, Benchmark decreased their target price on Bilibili from $86.00 to $75.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 4th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $73.05.

NASDAQ BILI traded down $2.66 during trading on Friday, hitting $19.02. 13,204,453 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,485,451. The company has a current ratio of 3.02, a quick ratio of 2.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82. The company has a market cap of $5.93 billion, a PE ratio of -6.94 and a beta of 1.35. Bilibili has a fifty-two week low of $18.88 and a fifty-two week high of $129.24. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $34.48 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $57.66.

Bilibili (NASDAQ:BILI – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, March 3rd. The company reported ($4.22) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.64) by ($3.58). The business had revenue of $5.78 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.75 billion. Bilibili had a negative return on equity of 28.68% and a negative net margin of 35.05%. The firm’s revenue was up 50.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.36) EPS. Analysts forecast that Bilibili will post -3.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of BILI. Lone Pine Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Bilibili during the 3rd quarter valued at about $569,908,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new position in shares of Bilibili during the 4th quarter valued at about $280,010,000. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Bilibili during the 4th quarter valued at about $125,405,000. Marshall Wace LLP raised its holdings in shares of Bilibili by 759.3% during the 4th quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 1,970,630 shares of the company’s stock valued at $91,440,000 after buying an additional 1,741,292 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Krane Funds Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Bilibili by 96.6% during the 3rd quarter. Krane Funds Advisors LLC now owns 3,455,638 shares of the company’s stock valued at $228,660,000 after buying an additional 1,698,268 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 47.44% of the company’s stock.

Bilibili, Inc is a holding company, which represents the iconic brand of online entertainment for young generations in China. It offers a wide array of content serving young generations’ diverse interests. The firm enables broad video-based content consumption scenarios centered around professional user generated videos, or professional user generated videos (PUGV), supplemented with live broadcasting, occupationally generated videos, or occupationally generated videos (OGV), and more.

