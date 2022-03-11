BioDelivery Sciences International (NASDAQ:BDSI) Announces Earnings Results

BioDelivery Sciences International (NASDAQ:BDSI – Get Rating) announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported $0.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.60, Fidelity Earnings reports. BioDelivery Sciences International had a return on equity of 27.47% and a net margin of 18.81%.

BDSI stock remained flat at $$5.57 during trading on Friday. The company had a trading volume of 1,121,866 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,421,956. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 2.13 and a current ratio of 2.42. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $4.26 and a 200-day simple moving average of $3.77. BioDelivery Sciences International has a 1 year low of $2.50 and a 1 year high of $5.62. The stock has a market cap of $550.29 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.97 and a beta of 0.56.

In other BioDelivery Sciences International news, insider James Vollins sold 18,541 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.60, for a total transaction of $66,747.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 9.98% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BDSI. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new stake in shares of BioDelivery Sciences International during the 4th quarter worth approximately $3,428,000. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC boosted its stake in shares of BioDelivery Sciences International by 319.1% during the 4th quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 696,175 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,158,000 after acquiring an additional 530,047 shares in the last quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. boosted its stake in shares of BioDelivery Sciences International by 146.1% during the 4th quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 329,923 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,023,000 after acquiring an additional 195,875 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its stake in shares of BioDelivery Sciences International by 68.0% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 304,500 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $944,000 after acquiring an additional 123,300 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new stake in shares of BioDelivery Sciences International during the 4th quarter worth approximately $364,000. Institutional investors own 64.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have issued reports on the company. Piper Sandler downgraded BioDelivery Sciences International from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $5.00 to $5.60 in a report on Tuesday, February 15th. HC Wainwright lifted their target price on BioDelivery Sciences International from $4.00 to $4.50 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, January 21st. Truist Financial cut BioDelivery Sciences International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 25th. StockNews.com cut BioDelivery Sciences International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 15th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald cut BioDelivery Sciences International from an “overweight” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $5.60 target price on the stock. in a research report on Friday, February 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $5.93.

BioDelivery Sciences International, Inc operates as a pharmaceutical company, which engages in the development and commercialization of new applications of approved therapeutics to address important unmet medical needs. Its products include Symproic and Belbuca. The company was founded on January 6, 1997 and is headquartered in Raleigh, NC.

