BitBall 24-Hour Trading Volume Hits $88,256.00 (BTB)

BitBall (CURRENCY:BTB) traded down 7.1% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on March 11th. One BitBall coin can now be bought for about $0.0031 or 0.00000008 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last seven days, BitBall has traded down 16.4% against the dollar. BitBall has a market capitalization of $1.85 million and $88,256.00 worth of BitBall was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $38,823.40 or 1.00087429 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $27.29 or 0.00070365 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.47 or 0.00001218 BTC.

Phantasma (SOUL) traded down 6.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00002605 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $8.58 or 0.00022108 BTC.

Tranchess (CHESS) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.74 or 0.00001904 BTC.

mStable USD (MUSD) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002590 BTC.

Offshift (XFT) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.86 or 0.00017686 BTC.

Nestree (EGG) traded 9.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0135 or 0.00000035 BTC.

Redd (RDD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000008 BTC.

BitBall Profile

BTB is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. BitBall’s total supply is 999,999,999 coins and its circulating supply is 606,702,436 coins. The official message board for BitBall is medium.com/p/bitball-4a607c33ea78 . BitBall’s official website is www.bitball-btb.com . BitBall’s official Twitter account is @BitBall_Erc20 and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for BitBall is /u/Bitball and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “A unique Multipurpose Digital currency with Endless Possibilities and Rewards – Bitball (BTB) ecosystem building bridge between Digital currencies, exchanges & clients all over the world. Our main goals are related to transactions across the globe with a user friendly interface, making it accessible to everyone at every level. Our phase 4 will include building an exchange for goods and services between people all over the world based on #cryptocurrency & Fiat.”

BitBall Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as BitBall directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade BitBall should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase BitBall using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

