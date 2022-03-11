Bitfarms (NASDAQ:BITF) Shares Gap Up to $3.34

Shares of Bitfarms Ltd. (NASDAQ:BITF – Get Rating) gapped up before the market opened on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $3.34, but opened at $3.63. Bitfarms shares last traded at $3.61, with a volume of 46,506 shares.
Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Bitfarms from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 19th.
The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 1.84 and a current ratio of 5.51. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $3.94 and a 200-day simple moving average of $5.27. The company has a market capitalization of $686.46 million and a PE ratio of -346.00.
About Bitfarms (NASDAQ:BITF)
Bitfarms Ltd., a blockchain infrastructure company, mines for cryptocurrency coins and tokens in North America. The company owns and operates server farms comprising computers that primarily validates transactions on the Bitcoin Blockchain and earning cryptocurrency from block rewards and transaction fees.
See Also
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Bitfarms (BITF)
- MarketBeat Podcast: 2 Stocks to Buy, 1 Stock to Sell
- Cricut Fails To Impress The Market And Shares Go On Sale
- The Institutions Nibble On High-Yield Weyco Group
- A Stock Market Correction Worse Than The Pandemic?
- 3 Dividend-Paying Pharmaceutical Stocks You Can’t Ignore
Receive News & Ratings for Bitfarms Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bitfarms and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.