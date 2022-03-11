Bitfarms (NASDAQ:BITF) Shares Gap Up to $3.34

Shares of Bitfarms Ltd. (NASDAQ:BITF – Get Rating) gapped up before the market opened on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $3.34, but opened at $3.63. Bitfarms shares last traded at $3.61, with a volume of 46,506 shares.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Bitfarms from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 19th.

Get Bitfarms alerts:

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 1.84 and a current ratio of 5.51. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $3.94 and a 200-day simple moving average of $5.27. The company has a market capitalization of $686.46 million and a PE ratio of -346.00.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Bitfarms in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Royal Bank of Canada grew its position in shares of Bitfarms by 94.9% in the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 5,790 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 2,820 shares in the last quarter. Atticus Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Bitfarms in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Bitfarms in the 4th quarter worth approximately $48,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new position in shares of Bitfarms in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $39,000. Institutional investors own 14.74% of the company’s stock.

About Bitfarms (NASDAQ:BITF)

Bitfarms Ltd., a blockchain infrastructure company, mines for cryptocurrency coins and tokens in North America. The company owns and operates server farms comprising computers that primarily validates transactions on the Bitcoin Blockchain and earning cryptocurrency from block rewards and transaction fees.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Bitfarms Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bitfarms and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.