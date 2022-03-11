Black Stone Minerals (NYSE:BSM) Given New $13.00 Price Target at Piper Sandler

Black Stone Minerals (NYSE:BSM – Get Rating) had its price target raised by Piper Sandler from $11.00 to $13.00 in a report published on Thursday, The Fly reports. They currently have a neutral rating on the oil and gas producer’s stock.

BSM has been the topic of a number of other reports. Raymond James reduced their target price on shares of Black Stone Minerals from $17.00 to $16.00 and set a strong-buy rating on the stock in a report on Monday, December 13th. StockNews.com raised shares of Black Stone Minerals from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Black Stone Minerals from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $12.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $32.80.

Get Black Stone Minerals alerts:

Shares of NYSE BSM opened at $12.95 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 1.40 and a current ratio of 1.40. The company has a market cap of $2.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.27 and a beta of 1.24. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $11.65 and its two-hundred day moving average is $11.44. Black Stone Minerals has a 52-week low of $8.37 and a 52-week high of $13.05.

Black Stone Minerals (NYSE:BSM – Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, February 20th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.19 by $0.41. Black Stone Minerals had a net margin of 50.66% and a return on equity of 29.37%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.12 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Black Stone Minerals will post 1.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 23rd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 16th were given a $0.27 dividend. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.34%. This is a boost from Black Stone Minerals’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 15th. Black Stone Minerals’s payout ratio is 144.00%.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Perella Weinberg Partners Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in Black Stone Minerals in the 3rd quarter valued at about $1,013,000. Canton Hathaway LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Black Stone Minerals in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $33,000. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Black Stone Minerals in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $33,000. Steward Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Black Stone Minerals in the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000. Finally, McIlrath & Eck LLC bought a new position in shares of Black Stone Minerals during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $40,000. 15.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Black Stone Minerals Company Profile (Get Rating)

Black Stone Minerals LP is an exploration company. The firm engages in the exploration of oil and natural gas minerals. It focuses in the operation of Louisiana-Mississippi Salt Basins, Western Gulf, Permian Basin, Palo Duro Basin, East Texas Basin, Anadarko Basin, Appalachian Basin, Arkoma Basin, Bend Arch-Fort Worth, and Southwestern Wyoming.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Black Stone Minerals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Black Stone Minerals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.