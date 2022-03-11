BlackRock Enhanced Global Dividend Trust (NYSE:BOE) Shares Acquired by UBS Group AG

UBS Group AG grew its holdings in BlackRock Enhanced Global Dividend Trust (NYSE:BOE – Get Rating) by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 466,559 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,492 shares during the quarter. UBS Group AG’s holdings in BlackRock Enhanced Global Dividend Trust were worth $5,463,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BOE. US Bancorp DE lifted its holdings in shares of BlackRock Enhanced Global Dividend Trust by 116.1% during the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 6,333 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $74,000 after purchasing an additional 3,402 shares during the period. FNY Investment Advisers LLC raised its position in BlackRock Enhanced Global Dividend Trust by 42.1% during the third quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC now owns 7,103 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $83,000 after acquiring an additional 2,103 shares in the last quarter. Creative Planning purchased a new position in BlackRock Enhanced Global Dividend Trust during the third quarter valued at approximately $117,000. Pacific Wealth Strategies Group Inc. raised its position in BlackRock Enhanced Global Dividend Trust by 11.6% during the third quarter. Pacific Wealth Strategies Group Inc. now owns 15,655 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $183,000 after acquiring an additional 1,623 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Integrated Capital Management Inc. raised its position in BlackRock Enhanced Global Dividend Trust by 11.6% during the third quarter. Integrated Capital Management Inc. now owns 15,833 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $185,000 after acquiring an additional 1,645 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of BOE stock opened at $10.79 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $11.70 and a 200 day moving average of $11.98. BlackRock Enhanced Global Dividend Trust has a twelve month low of $10.59 and a twelve month high of $12.82.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 15th will be given a dividend of $0.063 per share. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.01%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 14th.

BlackRock Enhanced Global Dividend Trust Profile

BlackRock Enhanced Global Dividend Trust operates as a closed-end investment fund. The firm intends to provide current income and current gains and long term capital appreciation. It invests in equity securities issued by companies located in countries throughout the world and utilizing an option writing strategy to enhance current gains.

