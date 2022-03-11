Blink Charging (NASDAQ:BLNK) Announces Earnings Results

Blink Charging (NASDAQ:BLNK – Get Rating) released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The company reported ($0.45) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.39) by ($0.06), MarketWatch Earnings reports. The company had revenue of $7.95 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.20 million. Blink Charging had a negative net margin of 285.50% and a negative return on equity of 24.20%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 224.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.24) EPS.

BLNK stock traded down $2.50 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $22.63. 50,482 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,673,859. Blink Charging has a 12 month low of $17.93 and a 12 month high of $49.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $954.99 million, a P/E ratio of -20.81 and a beta of 3.54. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $23.07 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $28.82.

Get Blink Charging alerts:

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. California State Teachers Retirement System increased its position in shares of Blink Charging by 2.0% in the fourth quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 51,777 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,373,000 after purchasing an additional 1,032 shares during the period. Zullo Investment Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Blink Charging in the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Blink Charging by 1.8% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 256,962 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,813,000 after purchasing an additional 4,432 shares during the period. Toroso Investments LLC increased its position in shares of Blink Charging by 11.6% in the fourth quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 43,266 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,147,000 after purchasing an additional 4,491 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE increased its position in shares of Blink Charging by 90.2% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 16,519 shares of the company’s stock worth $679,000 after purchasing an additional 7,834 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 33.35% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Needham & Company LLC cut their price objective on Blink Charging from $41.00 to $29.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 22nd. DA Davidson raised their price target on Blink Charging from $31.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, November 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. HC Wainwright raised Blink Charging from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, November 15th. Cowen downgraded Blink Charging from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and cut their price target for the company from $41.00 to $40.00 in a report on Monday, November 22nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Blink Charging from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 19th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $38.00.

About Blink Charging (Get Rating)

Blink Charging Co engages in the operation and provision of electric vehicle, charging equipment, and networked EV charging services. Its product line and services include Blink EV charging network, charging equipment, also known as electric vehicle supply equipment, and EV charging services. The company was founded by Michael D.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Blink Charging Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Blink Charging and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.