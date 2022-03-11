BlockMesh Reaches Market Cap of $170,642.07 (BMH)

BlockMesh (CURRENCY:BMH) traded 1.1% lower against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on March 11th. In the last seven days, BlockMesh has traded down 12.7% against the US dollar. One BlockMesh coin can now be purchased for about $0.0006 or 0.00000002 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. BlockMesh has a total market cap of $170,642.07 and approximately $10,354.00 worth of BlockMesh was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

About BlockMesh

BlockMesh (BMH) is a coin. BlockMesh’s total supply is 2,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 273,039,971 coins. The Reddit community for BlockMesh is /r/BlockMesh_io and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for BlockMesh is www.blockmesh.io . BlockMesh’s official Twitter account is @blockmesh_io and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “BlockMesh is an Ethereum-based platform that enables cost-free communication by creating a global mesh network which allows users to skip typical cellular and ISP “toll roads”. It can operate via Bluetooth and wifi instead of mobile data, it is essentially cost-free once you’re on the network. BlockMesh is an ERC20 compliant token based on the Ethereum blockchain. “

BlockMesh Coin Trading

