Bloomin’ Brands (NASDAQ:BLMN) Updates FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Bloomin’ Brands (NASDAQ:BLMN – Get Rating) updated its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Friday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $2.350-$2.450 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $2.320. The company issued revenue guidance of $4.30 billion-$4.35 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $4.35 billion.Bloomin’ Brands also updated its Q1 2022 guidance to $0.700-$0.750 EPS.

Several brokerages have commented on BLMN. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Bloomin’ Brands from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 1st. TheStreet upgraded shares of Bloomin’ Brands from a c rating to a b- rating in a research report on Friday, February 18th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on shares of Bloomin’ Brands from $34.00 to $30.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 22nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Bloomin’ Brands from a strong sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Thursday, February 24th. Finally, William Blair reiterated an outperform rating on shares of Bloomin’ Brands in a report on Friday, February 18th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Bloomin’ Brands has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $31.42.

Shares of Bloomin’ Brands stock opened at $20.45 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 0.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.51. Bloomin’ Brands has a twelve month low of $17.29 and a twelve month high of $32.81. The stock has a market cap of $1.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.23 and a beta of 1.94. The company’s fifty day moving average is $21.65 and its 200 day moving average is $22.23.

Bloomin’ Brands (NASDAQ:BLMN – Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 17th. The restaurant operator reported $0.60 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.08. Bloomin’ Brands had a net margin of 5.23% and a return on equity of 177.48%. The company had revenue of $1.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.04 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.02 earnings per share. Bloomin’ Brands’s revenue for the quarter was up 28.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Bloomin’ Brands will post 2.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 16th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 2nd will be given a dividend of $0.14 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 1st. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.74%. Bloomin’ Brands’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 28.00%.

In other Bloomin’ Brands news, Director Elizabeth A. Smith sold 191,131 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.14, for a total transaction of $4,613,902.34. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 4.62% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of BLMN. Janus Henderson Group PLC bought a new stake in Bloomin’ Brands during the third quarter valued at $201,000. Barclays PLC boosted its position in Bloomin’ Brands by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 431,514 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $9,055,000 after acquiring an additional 2,338 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of Bloomin’ Brands by 3.5% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,978,842 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $62,496,000 after purchasing an additional 99,886 shares in the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG boosted its position in shares of Bloomin’ Brands by 14.9% during the 4th quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 61,627 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $1,294,000 after purchasing an additional 8,008 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Bloomin’ Brands by 191.5% during the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,020,672 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $21,414,000 after purchasing an additional 670,587 shares in the last quarter.

Bloomin’ Brands, Inc engages in the acquisition, operation, design and development of restaurant concepts. It operates through the following segments: U.S. and International. The U.S. segment operates in USA and Puerto Rico. The International segment operates in Brazil, South Korea, Hong Kong, and China.

